Juventus CEO Maurizio Scanavino has addressed the club’s decision to offload some players who have previously been important to the team, particularly Federico Chiesa.

Although Juve has decided to offload at least eight players, the inclusion of the Euro 2020 winner on that list comes as a significant surprise to many fans.

Juve wants to support Thiago Motta’s decisions and give him the best chance to succeed as their manager.

For this reason, they accepted Motta’s decision to sideline some key players and proceed with selling them.

The decision will need to prove itself correct when Motta’s team starts to achieve positive results.

For now, the club is confident that this is the right course of action, and Scanavino has defended the move.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“In this case too, it’s a matter of transparency. It’s useless to tell lies when everyone knows the truth. We respect our opponents and their ability to evaluate certain situations. So, it’s better to be transparent, right? Then, as happens everywhere, you can be non-functional in one reality and very functional in another. Decisions about players depend on the playing system, the coach’s choices, human factors, and economic factors.”

We need to give our manager everything he needs to succeed, and now he has no excuse if his first season does not end well.