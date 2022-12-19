Maurizio Scanavino set to become the new Juventus CEO

Juventus general manager Maurizio Scanavino is set to become the clubs next CEO from January 2023, according to a report on Il Bianconero.

The Bianconeri are looking for new leaders after their ex-president Andrea Agnelli and his board of directors resigned following accusations of false accounting.

Agnelli has been very successful since taking over the role a decade ago, and Juve is looking to inaugurate a new board at the start of 2023.

Its current CEO, Maurizio Arrivabene, also resigned from the previous leadership, paving the way for a new man to take his job.

The report claims Scanavino will become the new CEO of the club, and he will be tasked with naming the new sporting director and vice president.

Juve FC Says

We have to move on to a new era after the resignation of the last board, which is what we are doing now with these appointments.

Scanavino must be a trusted man to even become the Bianconeri GM, so we can trust him to make the right picks for the other leadership positions.

Our new leaders have their work cut out for them, but they will lead a club with good players and a fantastic manager, which shows Agnelli has laid the groundwork for them to achieve success.