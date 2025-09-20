Former Verona president Maurizio Setti has offered insights into his experience of working with Igor Tudor, the coach he appointed during the 2021/2022 season. Setti’s remarks shed light on Tudor’s character, professionalism, and values, which continue to resonate in his current role at Juventus.

Setti’s Praise for Tudor’s Integrity

At the conclusion of that campaign, Verona were in a difficult financial position and needed to sell key players to remain sustainable. Setti explained that he was transparent with Tudor about the situation and even advised him to consider moving on to a bigger club. Rather than simply staying in his position and collecting his salary, Tudor chose a different path. He tore up his contract, saving Verona significant funds at a crucial time.

Recalling the moment, Setti recently told Calciomercato:

“I’ll always have a special memory of Tudor. Let’s start with one thing: he’s a very calm man. He lives life better than other coaches I’ve had. At the end of the year, when we met and I explained to him that I’d have to sell the big players, his contract had already been automatically renewed after we stayed up. I told him, ‘I advise you not to stay here, because I don’t know how many players he’ll be forced to sell.’ He looked at me, hugged me, and tore up the contract, giving up the money. I’ll never forget it. A month later, Marseille called him, and I wrote to him: ‘God sees and provides, life is taking you to the Champions League.’ Tudor is a man of substance, a rare person to find in the world of football.”

Setti’s comments illustrate the strength of Tudor’s character and his willingness to act in a way that prioritised integrity over personal financial gain, an approach rarely seen in the modern game.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Tudor’s Current Role at Juventus

Such values remain evident in his career today. At Juventus, Tudor has handled speculation surrounding his position with composure, even when reports suggested the club were considering a return for Antonio Conte. His calm demeanour and consistent leadership have earned him admiration from both players and supporters.

Now firmly established as Juventus’ manager, Tudor is delivering strong results while maintaining the same qualities that impressed Setti during their time together at Verona. He is demonstrating that he is not only capable of building strong relationships within the squad but also of providing stability and focus during challenging moments.

Although he was not widely considered a top-level manager before he arrived in Turin, Tudor is gradually dispelling doubts and making his mark. Juventus will hope that his current form continues, as his leadership is proving invaluable to their ambitions both domestically and in Europe.