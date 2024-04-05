The rumours linking Mauro Icardi to Juventus seem to persist as long as he remains a professional footballer.

During his time at PSG, Icardi was frequently linked with a move to Juventus, especially after the Bianconeri’s failed attempts to sign him while he was at Inter Milan.

There were even reports suggesting that Inter included an anti-Juventus clause in the deal that sent Icardi to Paris, preventing PSG from selling him to Juventus.

Now playing for Galatasaray in Turkey, Icardi continues to showcase his effectiveness in front of goal, indicating that he could still be a valuable asset for Juventus.

His wife and agent, Wanda Nara, recently teased a potential move to Juventus by posting an image of Icardi wearing a Juventus tracksuit on social media.

This has reignited speculation about a possible transfer for the striker, with Football-Italia suggesting that he could be a worthy replacement for either Federico Chiesa or Dusan Vlahovic, both of whom Juventus might consider offloading at the end of the season.

Icardi has been one of the finest goalscorers in Europe over the years and can still do an amazing job for us if we add him to our group.