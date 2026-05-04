Massimo Mauro and Sandro Sabtini are bemused by Luciano Spalletti’s constant reliance on Juventus striker Jonathan David.

Although he didn’t cover himself in glory, the Canadian has played more than any other Bianconeri centre-forward this season, mainly due to Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik’s injury woes, and Lois Openda’s poor form.

On Sunday, David led the line once more as Juventus hosted Hellas Verona at the Allianz Stadium, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The 26-year-old had a forgettable first half, but Spalletti kept him on the pitch even following Vlahovic’s half-time introduction, preferring to take off Khephren Thuram.

Sabatini tells Spalletti to drop Jonathan David

With Vlahovic taking the field, David operated in a deeper role, playing as an attacking midfielder or as a second striker.

However, this tactical tweak didn’t pay dividends, and Spalletti eventually dropped the ball by bringing in Fabio Miretti, who didn’t fare much better.

This prompted the manager to highlight the need for a genuine attacking midfielder capable of playing between the lines.

Italian journalist Sandro Sabatini certainly agreed with Spalletti’s assessment, but he argues that it is past time for Juventus to drop David.

“Spalletti said they lack an attacking midfielder who can beat the man,” noted Sabatini during his appearance on Pressing via Tuttosport.

“The team has someone who can beat the man; he has a good predisposition, but playing with David is self-destructive.”

Massimo Mauro insists Juventus have better options for the second striker role

Like Sabatini, former Juventus midfielder Massimo Mauro couldn’t fathom why Spalletti insists on fielding David even when Vlahovic took the field.

The retired Italian footballer argued that the Bianconeri would have been better off with Kenan Yildiz operating behind the Serbian striker, and Jeremie Boga taking the left wing.

“Who knows why Spalletti kept playing him. I was at the stadium: the solution with David behind Vlahovic surprised me, because they could have put Yildiz there and Boga on the left.

“But who knows, there must be a reason why he always plays.”

The Brooklyn native has thus far contributed with eight goals and five assists in his 44 appearances since joining Juventus in the summer.