Mauro Zironelli tips Fagioli to be a key player for Italy

Former Next Gen manager Mauro Zironelli has tipped Nicolo Fagioli to become an important player for Juventus and the Italian national team as the midfielder continues to make progress at the club.

Fagioli broke into Max Allegri’s first team this season and has remained there as one of the key men in the group.

The Italian has become such a key player for the club that Leandro Paredes struggles to play.

It was a surprise that Roberto Mancini did not call him up for duty for the national team in the last window as he represented the U21.

However, it is just a matter of time before that changes and we expect him to become a key player for both soon.

Zironelli said via Tuttojuve “He was back from the tour in America with the first team coached by Mr. Allegri, in that circumstance he behaved very well. Already in the environment, there was a lot of talk about him.

“We, at that time, were trying the team, so I made it debut in the Italian Cup. I immediately noticed something different in him, he already knew what to do long before everyone else. I’ve always considered him predestined, he’s a very humble and respectable boy. He just needed some apprenticeship to bring out his qualities, now it will be important for Juventus and for Italian football”.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is one of the club’s key players and the midfielder has the qualities to make his name as popular as legends who have worn the black and white shirt before him.