Juventus manager Max Allegri has admitted that he understands criticism is inevitable when you work for Juventus.

The Bianconeri gaffer is under pressure as his team delivers poor performances, and fans are calling for his exit.

Allegri is one of the luckiest managers in Europe now as he has kept his job despite his team seriously underperforming since he returned to the Allianz Stadium in 2021.

Juve has publicly backed their manager, but Allegri’s second spell has been poor, and he probably should have been sacked long before now.

There is so much criticism levelled against him nowadays, and he is clearly under pressure to ensure his team gets back to winning consistently.

However, he is not surprised and seems to expect the backlash he is getting from the press and the fans.

Speaking ahead of his team’s next game, Allegri said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s wonderful to live at Juventus if you like the pressure. You have to win to have a good day the next day, but this is part of Juventus’ DNA. You have to be trained in criticism, Juventus must always be competitive, we’re working on it.”

Juve FC Says

We are the biggest club in Italian football, and we are expected to be successful in every campaign, so Allegri must expect criticisms when the results are not going according to plan.