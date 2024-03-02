Juventus manager Max Allegri acknowledges that his team faces a challenging task in securing a positive result from their upcoming match against Napoli this weekend, primarily due to the impressive form of Victor Osimhen.

Although Juventus recently halted their four-game winless streak with a match against Frosinone, the victory was not particularly spectacular, and it doesn’t necessarily indicate they are prepared to overcome Napoli.

While Napoli has experienced a less-than-ideal season, their recent resurgence aligns with the return to form of Victor Osimhen, who was away with Nigeria for the AFCON. Allegri concedes that facing Napoli is always a formidable challenge, and Osimhen’s return has added another dimension of quality to their squad.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Regardless of last year, Juve haven’t won in Naples for 5 years, it would be nice to get a result but it won’t be easy. Osimhen has brought some certainties back, we know his qualities but like everyone else. We’ll have to play a careful game and try to play the ball into the opponent’s half of the field.”

Juve FC Says

Napoli are looking to make a late push for the European places and will definitely be tough opponents for us to face.

The Partenopei have been in fantastic form and it is a game that will be won by who wants it more.