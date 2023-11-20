Max Allegri has been a prominent figure in European football management for the past decade. Since his return to Juventus in 2021, however, he has faced challenges in making a significant impact or securing additional trophies for the club.

Juventus is actively working to change this narrative in the current season, aiming to end the trophy drought under Allegri’s leadership. Interestingly, rumours suggest that Allegri is being considered a potential manager for the England national team.

According to a report on Calciomercato, if England does not perform well at Euro 2024, there’s speculation that Gareth Southgate might leave his role as the team’s manager. In such a scenario, England has reportedly compiled a list of potential candidates to replace Southgate, including Allegri.

Despite having a contract with Juventus for at least one more season, Allegri has resisted previous opportunities, including a move to Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen whether he would be tempted to take on the role of managing the England national team if the opportunity arises.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has not won any trophy since he returned to the Allianz Stadium, yet he is being courted by a top nation like England.

If he wins the league this term and the Italian Cup, we could face a serious battle to keep him as the head of our group beyond this season.

But for now, we expect him to stay focused on the job at hand at the Allianz Stadium.