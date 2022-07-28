In the past few years, Juventus had been starving for young talent who can inject some fresh blood into the squad.

Suddenly, the Bianconeri now possess a plethora of young midfielders who are challenging for a spot in next season’s squad.

While Filippo Ranocchia has already left for Monza, another youngster should make way as well, and many expected him to be Nicolò Rovella.

The 21-year-old initially signed for the Old Lady in January 2021 but remained on loan at Genoa for another 18 months.

However, Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti are proving to be stern competitors for a squad berth, while Salernitana are apparently eager to sign Rovella.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Max Allegri is blocking Rovella’s loan switch, as he intends to maintain the youngster at least until the end of August.

The manager has been reportedly impressed with what he saw from the former Genoa man during the first pre-season friendlies, especially in the latest test against Barcelona.

Therefore, Allegri prefers to keep him at his disposal in order to make additional assessments, before coming out with a final decision before the end of the transfer session.

Naturally, the final call could also depend on newcomers as well as the availability of the club’s current crop. For instance, Paul Pogba will be out of action for several months which could open up an extra spot for the young contingent.