Max Allegri can help Juventus get Frederic Massara

Juventus wants Frederic Massara to become their next sporting director as they rebuild their leadership structure.

The club inaugurated a new board at the start of this year and more leaders are expected to join the new group after the departure of Andrea Agnelli and his board.

The black and whites continue to deliver good performances on the pitch, but the club has several off-field problems requiring good leadership.

Mascara has done an amazing job at AC Milan, which eventually helped them to win Serie A last season.

His contract with them expires in 2024 and Juve wants to add him to their leadership group.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the black and whites might need help from Max Allegri, who has a very good relationship with the director.

Juve FC Says

Massara has developed a very fine reputation in the game and he is one man we can trust because he is experienced in the Italian game.

He has helped Milan sign some of the finest young players around the continent and could fit into what we have been doing recently.

However, we do not expect Milan to be happy to lose him, so they will fight as hard as they can to keep him.