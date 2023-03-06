Max Allegri comments on Moise Kean: “He’ll get a big fine”

Last evening, Juventus returned home empty-handed after suffering a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Roma. The Bianconeri arguably had the better chances, but it was Gianluca Mancini who delivered the solitary strike of the big showdown.

The Giallorossi defender was the main protagonist in his side’s victory, and not just for his long-range goal. In the final minutes, the notorious centre-back committed a challenge on Moise Kean who had just come off the bench.

The referee missed the foul, while Mancini provokingly decided to push down the striker for a prolonged period, getting under the latter’s skin. This prompted an ugly reaction from Kean who retaliated with a deliberate leg kick, leaving the match official with no option but no send him off.

Naturally, Kean is now set to receive a multiple-match ban from the sporing judge, but this won’t be all, as Max Allegri confirmed that the club will also hand him a fine.

“He made a mistake, he will get a big fine,” revealed the Juventus manager in his post-match interview with Sky Sport via ilBianconero.

“When you play football in a team, everyone has responsibilities. At this moment, making mistakes is not conceivable. What happened to Juve has never happened in the history of world football.

“I saw the boys in the locker room they were disappointed, embittered, and someone was even crying.

“The boys made a major effort, even if it doesn’t seem like it from the outside. The goal is to finish in the top 4.

“At the moment we are second, so we should have been in line for Champions League qualification. We have to see it this way, otherwise, if we look at the current rankings, we can get depressed.”