Juventus manager Max Allegri has provided a fitness update on his players as the team prepares to face Inter Milan.

Amidst several key players dealing with injuries and bans at the start of the season, Juventus had hoped that the international break would allow for recovery to strengthen the team for the match against Inter Milan.

Allegri has confirmed the return of Alex Sandro, indicating a positive development for the team. However, the news is not as favourable for Danilo, suggesting that he may not be available for selection in the upcoming game against Inter.

Allegri said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Alex Sandro returns tomorrow. Danilo will return before Monza and Weah, let’s see. Locatelli has trained for the last 3 days, tomorrow I will evaluate whether to start him from the start or just bring him on the bench against Inter. Difficulties in midfield? We don’t have any problems in midfield.”

Juve FC Says

Any of our key players who return from injury will offer us a major boost in the game against Inter.

We need to be in top shape and everyone who steps on that pitch must be 100 per cent fit before they can make any impact.

The match is too important to field a half-fit player, but we trust Allegri to make the right decision and use players that will bring home the result.