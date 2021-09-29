Max Allegri confirms most of his starting line-up ahead of Chelsea clash

Juventus boss Max Allegri has seemingly confirmed a number of players that will start in tonight’s Champions League clash with Chelsea.

The Old Lady will be looking to take a grip on their CL group with a win this evening, but will be aware that it will be no easy task to claim all three points this evening.

While you wouldn’t have blamed him for bringing some mind games, he appears to have opened up on a number of players who will be given a role from the start.

The Italian seems to confirm that all of Wojciech Szczesny, Manuel Locatelli, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Moise Kean and Federico Chiesa will all be starting, while hinting that Rodrigo Bentancur will likely be alongside the Euro 2020 winner in midfielder.

“Tomorrow morning I will decide on the line-up,” the manager said in his pre-match conference(via Juventus.com). “We had a good training session and apart from Aaron Ramsey everyone is available. Wojciech Szczesny, Manuel Locatelli, Alex Sandro and Danilo will all start. If a player is at Juventus then they are there because they have the mental qualities, availability, the desire to improve and the right determination. These seem like small details, but they are not.

“The only centre-forward is Moise Kean. I’ll put two or three forwards out on the pitch depending on the characteristics. Kean knows how to score goals, he attacks deep and closes down well. He needs to improve in the team play and with his individual technique, but he already has good experience.

“Federico Bernardeschi has great potential, he must play substantial matches like with Sampdoria. Everything starts from the head.

“I expect that Federico Chiesa keeps doing as he is doing and even continues to improve. The Euros put him in a position where everyone now expects more and his margin of error has decreased. It will be an important and very difficult season for him.

“Arthur Melo is behind with regards to physical progress. We will play two friendlies during the international break that will help him to improve his condition. Rodrigo Bentancur has improved a lot, but in my opinion he can’t dictate the game by himself. He needs support and Locatelli can be the right partner to help with that.

“I have the ambition to win the Champions League. It is a desire, a passion and an emotion that leads to doing extraordinary things. I don’t know if we’ll get there, but the goal is there and we have to go and get it. This makes the difference.”

Allegri’s comments appear to leave four spots open, the two centre-back roles, one in midfield and one in attack, which could well help our rivals final preparations for this evening’s clash.

Could the manager backtrack on his confirmed players?

Patrick