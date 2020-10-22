Max Allegri could be back in the dugout for a top European team soon

Max Allegri has become a free agent following the expiration of his Juventus contract and he will only be free for so long.

For a manager who reached the final of the Champions League twice and won the Serie A on six different occasions, among other trophies, it is only a matter of time before he gets another gig.

He has been linked with a move to Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG before now and all those teams are still interested, according to Football Italia.

The report claims La Gazzetta Dello Sport has information that Allegri might soon be replacing Thomas Tuchel in Paris after their 2-1 loss to Manchester United in their first Champions League game of the season.

Everyone knows that PSG wants to win the Champions League and if things go from bad to worse for PSG, Tuchel might get the sack.

It also keeps him in the race to replace Ole Gunnar Solkjaer at Manchester United although the Norwegian’s position has been helped by his team’s fine start to their Champions League campaign.

The report also claims that Chelsea has him in mind should things get bad under Frank Lampard.