Max Allegri could be back on the bench of a top Italian club this month, as AC Milan has reportedly contacted the former Juventus manager.

Juventus sacked him last season shortly after the Coppa Italia final, and he has been without a club since the start of this campaign.

Despite his struggles during his second stint at Juve, Allegri maintains a strong reputation in Italian football.

Known as one of the best defensive-minded managers in the game, Allegri’s expertise could be just what AC Milan needs, as they are currently struggling with defensive issues.

Following their home loss to Liverpool in the Champions League last night, a report on Tuttojuve reveals that Paulo Fonseca is one defeat away from being replaced.

The report also claims that AC Milan has been in contact with Allegri’s camp in recent weeks and is preparing to make him their next manager, believing he can solve their defensive problems.

Juve FC Says

Allegri failed at Juve during his second spell at the club, but he remains one of the best coaches from Italy, and he could do a fantastic job for Milan if he returns to their bench.

We have replaced him with a better manager and we expect to finish this season higher than Milan even if he joins them.