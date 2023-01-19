Max Allegri could promote another Next Gen talent soon

Max Allegri has changed the narrative around his managerial style, which is that he does not trust youngsters enough to hand them chances.

In the last two campaigns, the Juventus gaffer has introduced many youngsters from the Juventus Next Gen team to his senior side.

The likes of Fabio Miretti, Nicolo Fagioli and Samuel Iling-Junior have all proven to be top players after getting their first team breakthrough and that is enough reason to consider Allegri a manager who trusts teenagers now.

The next player he might promote to the Bianconeri first team is Alessandro Sersanti, as the youngster shines for the Next Gen side.

Calciomercato reveals Allegri has been watching the 20-year-old as he does well in the midfield of their B team and it is just a matter of time before he earns a promotion.

Juve FC Says

Grooming young players who become world-class talents is a solid reputation to have and Juve will be proud when we see the result of training these players.

However, only individuals who are good enough for the next step should be given the chance to join the senior side.

This is very important because we do not want a culture of players with complacency in their attitude or who think it is easy to play for the senior side.