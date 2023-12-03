After weathering the storm last season, Massimiliano Allegri maintained his job as Juventus head coach despite a public uproar asking for his head on a plate.

This season, the manager changed little in his approach, as the Bianconeri continue to collect wins by a minimal margin.

Nevertheless, the Turin-based giants are currently leading the Serie A table – albeit temporarily – despite having a decent but not spectacular squad on paper.

In recent days, some circulating reports have claimed that the Livorno native could put an end to his tenure at the club by the end of the season.

Nevertheless, the Roman newspaper believes that the coach is hellbent on winning a trophy before bidding the Old Lady farewell.

The 56-year-old has yet to lift a trophy since making his return to the club in the summer of 2021.

This season, the only two titles up for grabs are the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia.

But knowing Allegri, it’s the league title that allures him the most, despite repeatedly denying it in his weekly press conferences.

The former Cagliari and Sassuolo manager is one of the most decorated coaches in his generation having won the Scudetto title on six occasions between his stints at Milan and Juventus.According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Allegri is genuinely considering an exit in June despite having another year on his contract.

He also won four Coppa Italia trophies with the Bianconeri and guided the club toward two Champions League finals.