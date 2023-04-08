Max Allegri discusses his Juventus departure in 2019

Max Allegri believes he had to split with Juventus in 2019 for the reunion to happen two years later.

As one of the best managers in Europe, Juve stunned everyone by relieving Allegri of his duty at the end of the 2018/2019 season and replaced him with Maurizio Sarri.

The gaffer spent two seasons without a job, while the club changed two managers before he returned to the Allianz Stadium in the last campaign.

He is two seasons into his job and has done very well as the team progresses despite some off-field obstacles.

The gaffer was asked about his ousting from the job in 2019 ahead of his team’s match against Lazio and he said via Football Italia:

“Speaking for myself, at that moment there it was right to split up. Otherwise, we might not have found each other afterwards, life is full of combinations. Sometimes you have to let things go and be fatalistic.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is always positive in these situations, which is one reason we like him.

Thankfully he is back to lead our rebuild and we expect him to lead us to at least one trophy at the end of this season.