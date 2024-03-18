Max Allegri subbed off Federico Chiesa and Filip Kostic as Juventus searched for a winner against Genoa yesterday and has explained the reason behind that decision.

Juve was desperate to win, and they increased the pressure on their opponent in the second half of the game.

In the second half, Allegri looked to get the winner and used his players on the bench to rescue the game.

It did not work, and some people feel he should have left Chiesa in the game as he is a game-changing player.

However, the gaffer has now explained his substitution and said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Like everyone, I ask him (Chiesa) to perform well, then there was a need for someone to play between the lines and Yildiz is better. I’m happy with Chiesa and Kostic, they spent a lot and there was more need for technique”.

Juve FC Says

Most of our players were terrible against Genoa, and we could have changed everyone on the pitch.

The manager’s changes did not bring a goal. However, the team improved after the break and was much better than before those substitutions.

Hopefully, after the international break, his players will be much better and start winning games again.