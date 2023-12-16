Federico Chiesa stepped up to take Juventus’ penalty against Genoa last night, a responsibility that had previously been assigned to Dusan Vlahovic, who had missed several penalties this season.

After Vlahovic’s last miss, Max Allegri was asked if he would change the first-choice penalty taker, and he did not provide much information.

When Chiesa took the spot-kick against Genoa, many fans assumed that the change had already occurred. However, it appears that the alteration may not be official, even though Vlahovic handed the ball to Chiesa to take the penalty.

After the game, Allegri was understandably asked why Chiesa took the spot kick and not Vlahovic, the gaffer said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Vlahovic gave the ball to Chiesa, you can see he wasn’t calm after the missed penalties. But even today he played a good game, he must stay calm, even today he made himself available and must continue to work.”

Juve FC Says

The most important thing is that we converted the spot kick this time, which is great.

It does not matter who takes our penalties and Vlahovic knows he had to give the responsibility to someone after missing previous spot kicks, which is commendable for the Serbian.

It shows the players put the team first and are not unnecessarily selfish, which could harm the team.