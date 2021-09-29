Max Allegri gets the better of Tuchel as Juve win tactical battle

Juventus boss Max Allegri should take a bow after masterminding this evening’s victory win over current Champions League holders Chelsea.

The Old Lady looked like the underdogs going into today’s fixture despite their home advantage, but we proved just why we cannot be underestimated in any competition.

We started the match on the backfoot, but quickly got to grips with the pace of the game, and never looked like conceding in the opening 45 minutes. All of the best chances had fallen to our side, although there was no real clear-cut opportunities that were worthy of a goal, but as soon as the second-half kicked off the deadlock was broken.

Despite the Blues kicking off after the break, Federico Chiesa managed to score just 11 seconds from the whistle, and considering how well we had defended up to that point, there was reason build in confidence.

Chelsea naturally tried to up the pace, and we allowed them to continue to dominate the possession, but we were no longer having any joy at the other end of the pitch.

I can’t recall a single save that Szczesny had to make in the entire 90 minutes, which begs the question why we haven’t kept a single clean sheet from our last 17 Serie A outings, but this performance is definitely an eye-opener of what we can hopefully expect to see from this team for the rest of the season.

Are Juve back?

Patrick