Federico Bernardeschi has been linked with a return to Juventus this month as Juve looks for a new midfielder and he wants to escape from the MLS.

He served the Bianconeri until 2022 when he left as a free agent, having not been offered a new deal.

Bernardeschi did not get much patronage from Allegri when he played under the gaffer in the 2021/2022 term, which is why his deal was not extended.

But Juve needs new midfielders now and they do not have plenty of cash to improve their options this month.

This means the Bianconeri will need to get low-cost options and signing Bernardeschi on loan will be a good move.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals Allegri has approved his return to the club and the only thing holding up the move now is the departure of Moise Kean.

The Azzurri striker has been linked with a loan move away from Juve and the Bianconeri are happy to allow him to leave.

Atletico Madrid are the favourites to sign him now, with the reports claiming he could seal a move to the Spanish club in the coming days.

If that happens, his departure will create space for Juve to add Bernardeschi to their group.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi wants the return and if Allegri wants him back, we should work on the transfer and make it happen for our manager because he deserves every player he needs to have a successful season in Turin.