Kenan Yildiz is gradually becoming a favourite of Max Allegri as the gaffer keeps fielding the youngster.

With Nicolo Fagioli on the bench yesterday, Allegri subbed on the young Turkish star as he continues to show that he is a top talent.

He has been through the Bianconeri system from the U19 to the senior side in a year and keeps going strong.

Under Allegri, he is working under a manager that he is sure trusts him enough to give him even more playing chances.

After the game against Torino, the gaffer was asked about his teenage midfielder and he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“In my opinion, he becomes a wonderful player, stopping the ball as he stops.”

Juve FC Says

Players like Yildiz will help us save a lot of money in the future when they develop and reach their full potential.

As he has tasted some first-team football in this campaign, the club could send him out on loan next season so he can play more and gain further first-team experience.

That could be the decision that will take him closer to reaching his full potential as one of our players.