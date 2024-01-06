Max Allegri has revealed the position he believes is best for Kenan Yildiz as the youngster shines in the ranks of Juventus.

Yildiz has recently been promoted to the Juve first team and has been in terrific form.

The Turkish international is an exciting attacker who has been delivering goals for the Bianconeri in the last few weeks.

Juve is delighted with how he has performed, but only a few of their supporters can confidently state his best position.

While we all know he plays in attack and scores some very fine goals, the question remains: What is the exact role in which he thrives best on the pitch?

Ahead of his team’s next game, Allegri said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I think he’s a second striker, he has quality and goals in his legs. I don’t think he can be a midfielder, at least not now.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been a terrific player for us this term, and there is so much excitement about how good he would be when he reaches his full potential.

The first step to achieving that is to identify the perfect role for him on the pitch and help him to master it.