Max Allegri has dropped hints about a potential new role for Nicolo Fagioli at the Allianz Stadium. Fagioli has been a consistent presence in the team since breaking into the squad last season, and he continues to work hard to deliver strong performances.

Recognising that Fagioli is still in the developmental stage of his career, Allegri sees significant potential in the player. As a result, he has suggested that Fagioli may be in line for a new role within the team, indicating that the young midfielder’s versatility and skills could be utilised in different ways to benefit Juventus.

The gaffer said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Nicolò can also play in front of the defence, he has to prove it. He has feet and technique. As I said way back in 2017, if I’m not mistaken, when he played his first match with Real Madrid, I said he was a playmaking midfielder. And so he continues to be. He can become someone in front of the defence.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli has been superb since he was promoted to our senior squad and the gaffer knows the best role for him.

We expect the midfielder to be attentive to the coach because he has a lot of experience in grooming several players.

If he follows the instructions of Allegri, we expect Fagioli to improve further and become an even better player for us now and in the future.