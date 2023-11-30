Max Allegri has hinted that either Federico Chiesa or Dusan Vlahovic could be dropped from the starting XI when Juventus faces Monza tomorrow.

Both former Fiorentina teammates are the leading strikers in Juve’s 3-5-2 formation and performed well in the last match against Inter Milan.

Chiesa provided Vlahovic with the assist for Juventus’ only goal in the game as the Bianconeri earned a 1-1 draw.

Monza won both fixtures against Juve last season, making them potentially trickier opponents for the Bianconeri.

Juve is aware of this and will work hard to ensure they assert their dominance in the game against Monza.

While Chiesa and Vlahovic are in good shape, Juve has other attackers, and Allegri has hinted that he could make a change in the lineup.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“They gave a good performance against Inter, but the others are fine too. There were moments in which Kean and Milik played, this year we have the aim of returning to the Champions League.

“I also told the boys, there will be times when someone will play less . Every now and then I think of Perin who is a goalkeeper of a very high level, but he doesn’t play much.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Vlahovic are our leading strikers and have made good starts to this campaign.

However, we also need to consider handing chances to Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik.