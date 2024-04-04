Max Allegri believes Andrea Cambiaso can further improve, despite the defender’s impressive debut season at the club.

Cambiaso has been one of Juventus’ standout players this term, showcasing his versatility by excelling on both wings for the club.

Thriving as a wingback in Juventus’ 3-5-2 formation, Cambiaso has earned significant playing time due to his performances.

The former Bologna loanee was particularly notable in Juventus’ recent victory over Lazio, contributing to a solid second-half performance from the team. Despite this, Allegri sees room for further development from Cambiaso.

He did well, and after the game, Allegri said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Andrea has room for important improvements, technically, he is very good. He played an important and good second half like the whole team.”

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso has been one of our best players in this campaign and has earned the right to stay on the team long-term.

The wingback will continue to enjoy our support as long as he does not drop his level of performance.

At 24, Allegri is spot-on, he can still develop and become an even bigger contributor to our games.

Most of our young players can learn from him and become more determined to make things happen when they play for the club.