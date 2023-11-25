Juventus manager Max Allegri is adamant that Inter Milan are the favourites to win Serie A this season as his team prepares to face the Milanese.

While Juventus is perceived as having an inferior squad compared to Inter this season, they have managed to stay close to their rivals in the league standings. Juventus has capitalised on not playing in European competitions, securing victories in as many league games as possible, allowing them to remain in close contention with Inter at the top of the table.

Inter Milan is currently leading the league standings, showcasing why they are considered the front-runners for the Serie A title, even while competing in European competitions.

Despite some pundits suggesting that Juventus has an equal chance to win the upcoming Derby d’Italia, Allegri is steadfast in his belief that his team is facing the favourites in the match.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Tomorrow is a very important match for us, because it is part of the team’s growth journey. Tomorrow is a good match to play against the championship favourites. Coming from themselves.”

Juve FC Says

Inter is the clear favourite to win the league and this game, even though it seems we have a very good chance of being champions as well.