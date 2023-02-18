Juventus manager Max Allegri has warned against underestimating Spezia ahead of his team meeting them tomorrow.

Juve has had an inconsistent 2023 and just drew 1-1 with Nantes in the Europa League, which means they could exit the competition next week.

The Bianconeri need more wins in the league after suffering a 15-point deduction and the game against Spezia is a must-win.

Juve is the bigger side among both clubs and the Bianconeri might feel too confident in the fixture, but Allegri has a lot of respect for the opponents.

He said via Tuttosport:

“We have to continue with our mini goals right now. We have Toro, Udinese and Monza on equal points. La Spezia is a difficult field, a team that creates a lot, even with Naples and Atalanta has had important opportunities. It takes a right game, made with great attention, determination and good technique”.

Juve FC Says

Having dropped points against some lowly opponents in this campaign, we must have learnt how dangerous it is to underestimate anyone.

The boys should know this as they step on the pitch because the same issue made them fail to beat Nantes in their last game.

Beating Spezia would help our confidence ahead of games against the Ligue 1 side next week.