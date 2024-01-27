Juventus is set to face Empoli this evening, and Max Allegri recognises the significance of the upcoming match.

Empoli has struggled this season and currently finds themselves in the relegation zone. However, Juventus is aware that their opponents are fighting for survival, making them a formidable and unpredictable force.

Despite Empoli’s challenging season, the Bianconeri understand that the game won’t be easy, and they won’t underestimate their opponent.

Allegri, with six Serie A titles to his name, is well aware that in football, every opponent matters, and any team can pose a threat to his side.

Ahead of the game, he insists they know the importance of beating Empoli. He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“The team is well, he has worked, we know the importance of the match against Empoli.”

Juve FC Says

We have a manager who understands that every club is important and none of them can be underestimated.

Empoli may be on a bad run of form, but they will relish the chance to hurt a top club like Juve.

Winning or picking up a point will be a huge morale-booster for them in the race to avoid the drop, so we cannot allow them to win.

But we have a team that can get all three points comfortably, as long as they do not underestimate their opponents.