Max Allegri is being considered for the managers job at a top European team

Todofichajes claims that Real Madrid is considering hiring Max Allegri as the replacement for Zinedine Zidane.

The Italian has been out of a job since he left his role at Juventus but it seems that he will soon be back in work once again.

He won too many trophies at Juventus to be unattached until now, and Madrid wants to change that.

Zidane has had a trophy-laden spell as a manager of the Spanish side, but this season could be his final campaign with them, according to the report.

Madrid had wanted to replace him with Mauricio Pochettino, but their delay in making that decision has seen PSG pip them to the signature of the former Tottenham boss.

They want to avoid missing out on Allegri in a similar manner, and they plan to reach out to him as soon as possible.

The Spaniards will sit down with Zinedine at the start of next year to discuss his plans after this season.

If he goes trophyless, as their current inconsistent form suggests might be the case, then Madrid will most likely get rid of him and that will see them bring Allegri in.