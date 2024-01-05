Max Allegri expressed his satisfaction with the performance of his Juventus team after they mounted a comeback from a goal down to secure a resounding 6-1 victory over Salernitana in the Coppa Italia. Juventus, aiming to win both the Italian Cup and Serie A, viewed this competition as an opportunity to claim silverware after going trophyless for two seasons.

Despite falling behind early in the match, Juventus responded swiftly and convincingly, scoring six goals to secure a comprehensive win. Allegri’s delight with the team’s performance was evident, especially considering their recent struggles with scoring goals.

The victory not only advances Juventus in the Coppa Italia but also serves as a positive response to the early setback, leaving Allegri impressed with the team’s ability to turn the game around and showcase their attacking prowess.

After the game, Allegri said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“We conceded an unexpected goal, the team’s reaction was good. We had never managed to overturn a game, it’s a good sign, it means we’re fine.

“We had to play a game with great attention, on Sunday we’ll find a different team. We have to enjoy this victory but from tomorrow we have to think about Sunday.”

Juve FC Says

We did well in the game and that is the best way to start 2024. Hopefully, the team will continue scoring this many goals as the season continues.