Weston McKennie has emerged as one of the standout players at Juventus this season, showcasing remarkable performances despite being on the verge of leaving the club in the summer.

Having spent the second half of the previous season on loan at Leeds United, where he struggled to make a significant impact as the club faced relegation from the Premier League, McKennie found himself initially made available for transfer upon his return to the Allianz Stadium.

However, the American midfielder demonstrated resilience and determination, successfully fighting his way back into the team. He has now become one of the key figures for Juventus.

McKennie’s impressive performances have caught the attention of coach Massimiliano Allegri, who is not only pleased with the player’s on-field contributions but also appreciates his commendable attitude. As long as McKennie maintains his high standards, it is anticipated that he will remain a crucial part of the team for an extended period.

Allegri said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I see him as growing up, the experience at Leeds has matured him even if it wasn’t good because they were relegated. He has 5 months ahead of him where he absolutely has to do better.”

Juve FC Says

Playing for a top club like Juventus is a big deal and McKennie has shown this season that he understands what is required of him to get success.

Hopefully, he will remain one of the finest players in our squad for a long time.