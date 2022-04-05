Max Allegri is no longer happy with the performance of Juventus midfielder

Federico Bernardeschi is now edging closer to leaving Juventus than ever and it is because of his recent poor performances.

The former Fiorentina man has been a fringe player for much of his time at the Allianz Stadium, but Max Allegri continues to trust him with minutes.

He is also getting called up by the Italian national team manager, but the next few months will be important in his future.

Il Bianconero claims he hasn’t been in great form and even Allegri, who has supported keeping him at the club, is not so keen to have him around anymore.

The Bianconeri has already offered him a deal that is less than what he makes now and his present form means they will hardly improve on their offer.

If he doesn’t accept it, this might be his last campaign in black and white.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi has been a loyal squad member of our team for a long time now, but he has struggled to find a permanent place in the line-up.

As we rebuild the squad, he could continue to struggle to find relevance, which makes offloading him in the summer a good idea.

But if he agrees to our new deal, he could be kept on as a squad member who can come in for injured or suspended players.