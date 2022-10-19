Max Allegri is not considered one of the top 50 best coaches in the world

Max Allegri won five consecutive league titles during his first spell as Juventus’ manager and several clubs courted the gaffer at the time.

However, he left the post in 2019 and was unattached until 2021 when he returned to the Allianz Stadium.

In the last two seasons, Juve has been poor and his stock has fallen so much that he is not considered one of the top 50 managers in the world.

A gaffer that reached the Champions League final in 2015 and 2017 now struggles to get his Juve team to beat Monza.

It has been a remarkable fall from grace and Four Four Two Magazine via Football Italia did not name him among their top 50 coaches in the world.

Three Italian managers made the top five with Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Stefano Pioli all named alongside Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

Juve FC Says

A manager’s job is as safe as his team’s form and so is his reputation in the world of coaching.

It is sad that Allegri’s second spell as a Juve manager has been bad, but the gaffer must change things and become a feared manager again.

If his team starts winning and wins the league or a cup this season, he should make the next top 50.