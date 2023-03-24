Max Allegri is now best coach for U23 players in Serie A

Max Allegri has often received criticism for not giving chances to young players at the club.

The gaffer believes the more experienced stars can deliver on the pitch and they will also help him win trophies.

Considering the honours he won during his first spell at the club, that conclusion seems to be true.

However, this season the Juve manager has changed and has not given his critics a reason to criticise his use of young players.

A report on Football Italia reveals Allegri has handed the most chances to U23 players in Serie A this season among all the managers in the competition.

The report claims the black and whites gaffer has given 4,709 minutes to U23 players, without including the 1,192 minutes Moise Kean has played so far, even though he graduated from the club’s academy.

Fabio Miretti, Nicolo Fagioli, Matias Soule, Samuel Illing-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea have all received minutes on the pitch for the club and the report claims it has doubled the amount of time U23 players received in Turin last season.

Juve FC Says

Allegri deserves credit for how he has adapted his system to fit young players into the group and maintained the quality of output from the side.

Juve now has a very fine blend of youth and experience which is a good formula for success at any club.