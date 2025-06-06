Max Allegri is reportedly keen to work with Dusan Vlahovic again as he prepares to take over as manager of AC Milan this summer. The former Juventus boss, who had been out of work for a year following his dismissal in Turin, is set to begin a new chapter at San Siro and has identified the Serbian striker as a potential target.

Allegri’s second spell at Juventus was marked by inconsistency and underachievement, ultimately resulting in his sacking. Despite the difficult ending, he appears ready to reassert himself at the top level of management and believes Vlahovic could play an important role in his Milan project.

Vlahovic’s Juventus Future in Doubt

Vlahovic’s future at Juventus remains uncertain, with the club having offered him a revised contract that includes a salary reduction. The striker, who has been a key figure at the Allianz Stadium, is reportedly unwilling to accept a pay cut and has thus far not agreed to extend his current deal, which is set to expire in just one year.

Juventus are eager to resolve the situation during the summer transfer window and has informed the player that he must either agree to the new terms or find a new club. Should no agreement be reached, the Bianconeri are prepared to sell him rather than risk losing him for free in twelve months.

Dusan Vlahovic (Getty Images)

Allegri Eyeing Reunion at San Siro

According to Football Italia, Allegri is actively pushing for AC Milan to pursue a move for Vlahovic. The manager values the striker’s abilities and is believed to see him as a central component of his tactical vision at Milan. Vlahovic, for his part, could be open to the idea of reuniting with Allegri if his Juventus future is not resolved.

While Vlahovic has consistently shown commitment to Juventus and takes pride in playing for the club, the financial terms on offer remain a sticking point. If no compromise is reached, the club may have no choice but to sell him, regardless of whether the destination is AC Milan or another European side.