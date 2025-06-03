Max Allegri is back in Serie A, taking charge of AC Milan as he prepares to begin a new chapter in his managerial career. After being dismissed by Juventus in 2024, the former Bianconeri boss spent a season away from the game, using the time to reflect on his tenure in Turin. Now, with a fresh opportunity at the San Siro, Allegri is aiming to guide Milan back to the top of Italian football.

One of his early objectives is to reshape the squad to fit his tactical vision, and that includes identifying potential reinforcements. According to a report from Il Bianconero, Allegri has set his sights on one of his former players at Juventus, with the intention of bringing him to Milan.

Milan Line Up Cambiaso as Potential Replacement

AC Milan is facing the possible departure of Theo Hernández, who has received a significant offer from Saudi Arabia. The club have agreed to sell the French full-back if he chooses to accept the proposal, leaving them in need of a quality replacement on the left flank. While Hernández considers his future, Milan has begun preparing for all outcomes.

The report reveals that Andrea Cambiaso has been identified as the ideal successor. Allegri is keen to be reunited with the versatile Juventus player, who made a strong impression during their time together in Turin. Cambiaso’s ability to operate effectively on the flank, combined with his tactical intelligence, makes him a natural fit for Allegri’s preferred system.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus Expected to Resist Any Move

Should Hernández opt for a move to the Pro League, Milan is expected to approach Juventus with an official proposal for Cambiaso. However, Juventus are unlikely to entertain offers for a player they consider too important to lose. Cambiaso has become a key figure in their squad, and any departure would be seen as a significant setback.

Allegri’s interest in bringing familiar faces to Milan is understandable, but Juventus’s stance suggests that securing Cambiaso’s signature will not be straightforward. As Milan waits on Hernández’s decision, the situation remains one to watch closely in the weeks ahead.