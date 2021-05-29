pjanic
Max Allegri looking to take former Juventus man back to Turin

May 29, 2021 - 10:30 am

The return of Max Allegri might also bring about the return of some former Juventus players.

The Bianconeri re-hired the Italian after two seasons, a period where both Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo failed to impress.

Allegri is a proven winner and we expect his return to make the Bianconeri a team to beat in Italy and Europe again.

The squad has changed since he left and he is expected to have plans to keep and sell some of the current options in Turin.

One player who might return is Miralem Pjanic who left for Barcelona in an exchange deal for Arthur last summer.

The Bosnian midfielder has struggled in Spain, but he was one of the first names on the team sheet as Allegri’s previous Juve side dominated Serie A for five consecutive seasons.

Todofichajes says Barcelona is open to allowing him to leave and Allegri wants him back on loan for the rest of next season.

The Catalans will be happy to see his 8m euros per season salary off their wage bill and that means a move back to Turin is very possible.

Pjanic also has an interest in the Premier League, but he would likely choose to make a return to Juve where he would be guaranteed action and success.

