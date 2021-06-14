morata
Club News

Max Allegri makes a decision about the possible return of Alvaro Morata

June 14, 2021 - 11:45 am

Alvaro Morata will be a Juventus player next season after his fine campaign on loan in Turin.

The Bianconeri secured his signature for a 10m loan fee for the 2020/2021 campaign.

He did well and scored several important goals for the club which helped them finish inside Serie A’s top four and to win the Italian Cup.

He has returned to Spain with Atletico Madrid, but Juve has spoken with him in the last few days.

Todofichajes reports that Massimiliano Allegri has agreed to keep the Spain international for another season and Juventus will make it happen.

The Bianconeri have the chance to sign him permanently, but the report says they will postpone that decision by signing him on loan for another season for 10m euros.

Morata was one of Juventus’ top scorers last season after scoring 20 goals and providing 12 assists from 44 competitive games.

Allegri has worked with Morata before as the Spaniard spent time with Juve from 2014 to 2016 and he was in good form then.

The returning manager will feel confident in building his team around Morata.

The Bianconeri have also been linked with a move for Gabriel Jesus while they expect to keep Paulo Dybala.

Three of them can form a powerful attack if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Saul Niguez Juventus

Juventus boost as Bayern rules themselves out of running for Spanish star

June 14, 2021
allegri

Allegri agrees to focus on youngsters and will support building for the future

June 14, 2021
ramsey

Three clubs want to take Juventus man to the Premier League

June 14, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.