Max Allegri makes a decision about the possible return of Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata will be a Juventus player next season after his fine campaign on loan in Turin.

The Bianconeri secured his signature for a 10m loan fee for the 2020/2021 campaign.

He did well and scored several important goals for the club which helped them finish inside Serie A’s top four and to win the Italian Cup.

He has returned to Spain with Atletico Madrid, but Juve has spoken with him in the last few days.

Todofichajes reports that Massimiliano Allegri has agreed to keep the Spain international for another season and Juventus will make it happen.

The Bianconeri have the chance to sign him permanently, but the report says they will postpone that decision by signing him on loan for another season for 10m euros.

Morata was one of Juventus’ top scorers last season after scoring 20 goals and providing 12 assists from 44 competitive games.

Allegri has worked with Morata before as the Spaniard spent time with Juve from 2014 to 2016 and he was in good form then.

The returning manager will feel confident in building his team around Morata.

The Bianconeri have also been linked with a move for Gabriel Jesus while they expect to keep Paulo Dybala.

Three of them can form a powerful attack if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves.