Max Allegri makes it clear what he wants to happen with Di Maria

Again, Angel di Maria proved he is worth the hype with a terrific display in Juventus’ 3-0 win against Nantes last night.

The Argentinian has been one of the leading players at the club since he moved to Turin and his hattrick against Nantes will quieten many of his critics.

Max Allegri has always wanted to work with him and a report on Tuttomercatoweb insists the gaffer wants their partnership to continue beyond this season.

Di Maria’s contract expires in the summer, but the report reveals Allegri wants him to sign an extension.

Juve will work on this and the club intends to open talks with his entourage over a new deal soon.

It insists the black and whites will try their best to get him on a new contract and extend his term in Turin.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is not getting any younger, but there is no denying the fact that he remains a consistently good performer.

The attacker has struggled to stay fit for an extended period, but his performance last night proves if he is in a suitable condition, he is unplayable.

Keeping him is an easy decision, but it remains to be seen if the club will have the funds to give him a good wage amidst their financial turmoil.