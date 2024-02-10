Juventus suffered a significant setback last weekend when they lost to Inter Milan in Serie A. The Bianconeri had hoped to avoid a defeat in Milan but ended up conceding one, thereby ceding the advantage in the title race to Inter.

Max Allegri’s team has consistently expressed their intention to secure a place within the top four of Serie A since the beginning of the season. However, their aspirations extend beyond merely achieving this goal, as they are diligently striving to clinch the league title.

Leading up to their recent encounters, Juventus found themselves in a favourable position. However, following a draw against Empoli, signs of pressure began to manifest within the team. Despite exceeding expectations by maintaining a position within the top two in the league for an extended period, Juventus now aims to conclude the season on a high note.

Historically, this would entail securing the league title. Nevertheless, the current scenario makes it increasingly unlikely for them to achieve this, especially considering that Inter Milan could extend their lead to seven points by winning their pending fixture.

Nevertheless, Juventus still has a strong chance of securing a place within the top four, which is tantamount to finishing in a Champions League place.

To ensure a successful conclusion to the season, the Bianconeri must prioritise winning the Coppa Italia. Under Max Allegri’s guidance, they have progressed to the semi-final stage of the competition, where they are slated to face Lazio in April.

With Inter Milan now eliminated, Juventus emerges as one of the primary contenders for the trophy. Winning the Coppa Italia would represent a fitting conclusion to their campaign, given its status as the second most prestigious trophy in Italian football, a competition in which Juventus has a storied history of success.

Over the past two seasons, Inter Milan has thwarted Juventus’ Coppa Italia aspirations. With their rivals now out of contention, Juventus finds itself presented with an opportune moment to assert its dominance.

While the club has stated its satisfaction with finishing within the top four, there appears to be little justification for Juventus not to aim for Coppa Italia victory. Their impressive performance in the competition, highlighted by 10 goals scored in the last two rounds, underscores their capability to emerge triumphant.

Allegri must allocate the majority of his key resources towards navigating matches in the competition. Although the semi-final encounter against Lazio is anticipated to be challenging, Juventus should possess the prowess to overcome their opponents over two legs and advance to the final.