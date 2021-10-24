Max Allegri opens up on what he demands post-CR7 from his players

Juventus boss Max Allegri spoke to the press ahead of his side’s clash with Inter Milan this evening, and opened up on what he expects from his players following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Old Lady agreed to allow the Portuguese superstar to leave and join Manchester United this summer, with the player himself making his intention clear at the beginning of the campaign.

While Ronaldo provided our main outlet for goals last term, we still retain a large pool of talent, all with their own special abilities, and Allegri is expecting the entire team to step up.

“With Ronaldo having left, everyone has more responsibilities, and we must seek this goal with all the players we have,” Allegri said in his pre-match press conference(via Juve’s official website). “Everyone gives the contribution they have to give: that is to be available and help their teammates. Whoever is on the bench must have the right mind, even when he comes on during the match.

“In football, you have to know how to stop, pass and unmark. We occasionally get one of these three things wrong in certain situations, not for technical reasons, but because of attention. I always tell the guys that they have to work in order not to miss a single ball.”

The dynamic of the team naturally needs to change in the absence of Cristiano, and I believe that a lot of what we are missing from our forwards is confidence, although I know an extended period without injury for both Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala would also be a huge boost.

I think it should be a given that all the players have to step-up regardless, in fact less people should have accepted a backseat role in the team, which is why I feel like our team has struggled for consistency since last season.

Patrick