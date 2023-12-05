The Lega Serie A has identified Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri as the best coach in the league during the month of November.

The Lega announced the news on its official X account.

The Bianconeri began the month with a 1-0 win over Fiorentina at the Artemio Franchi before overcoming Cagliari by two goals to one in Turin.

After the international break, the Old Lady resumed its campaign with a 1-1 draw against league leaders Inter in the Derby d’Italia.