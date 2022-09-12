Max Allegri praises match official despite his dismissal

While talking about refereeing errors isn’t exactly our cup of tea, the performances of match official Matteo Marcenaro and those who were operating in the VAR room is dominating the headlines following the intense affair between Juventus and Salernitana.

The visitors had a shocking 2-0 lead by halftime, but the Old Lady managed to climb back into the match thanks to Gleison Bremer’s header and Leonardo Bonucci’s 93rd minute rebound.

A minute later, Arkadiusz Milik thought to have scored the dramatic winner but VAR had other plans, calling the referee to review the goal, before he decided to rule it out for an extremely dubious call on Bonucci, to say the least.

A melee ensued causing four red cards, with Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri being one of the ref’s victims.

Nonetheless, the tactician holds to grudge towards the match official, instead opting to praise his performance.

“The referee was good at making important decisions in tense moments,” said Allegri in his post-match comments via la Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I never speak about referees. It is a fact that a goal has been canceled, for good or bad. I would like see the picture because Candreva is under the flag. You can’t see it from the pictures they gave us.

“But the referees must be left alone, the protagonists are the players. We have 10 or 20 very good referees in the league.”