Juventus manager Max Allegri guided his Juventus side to a result befitting his 400th match in charge when the Old Lady made short work of Frosinone in a one-sided Coppa Italia quarter-final win last week. An Arkadiusz Milik hat-trick and a goal from Kenan Yildiz sealed an emphatic 4-0 result, taking Juventus into a double-legged semi-final tie with Lazio.

Despite Milik’s three goals, the night’s plaudits went to Allegri as he became the third manager in Juventus’ prestigious history to lead la Vecchia Signora in 400 games. Only club legends Giovanni Trapattoni (596) and Marcello Lippi (405) have sat on the Juventus bench more and, at the tender managerial age of 56, fans can anticipate many more nights like the Frosinone win ahead.

Being a successful Juventus manager is all about achieving results consistently, and Allegri, in his two spells at the Allianz Stadium (previously the Juventus Stadium) has had no problems in this department. Of his 400 matches at the helm, he has overseen 265 victories and 68 draws, with only 67 losses. During that time, Allegri has watched his charges score 710 goals while conceding 317 fewer.

Fans and sports bettors alike will be delighted with Juventus’s 2023/24 form, as the team is on a 16-match unbeaten run from September last year. As a result, The Old Lady lies second in Serie A, five points behind leaders Inter with a game in hand. This position cements them as second-favourites to take the Scudetto with odds of 11/4, only behind the log leaders (33/100) in the betting.

How did Max Allegri enjoy the experience of winning so well on his 400th managerial appearance for Juventus? The manager told Mediaset the following:

“I thank the lads for a great performance, they enjoyed themselves and entertained the crowd too. The director has too much faith in me! We have to focus on the present and the immediate future. “Now there’s a wonderful semi-final against Lazio coming up in April, but before that, we need to keep our focus on Serie A.

I have great passion for my job, I have great fun and had the opportunity to train real champions at Juventus from 2010 to 2019. I returned and it was a different approach, but still just as enjoyable, so these are players with less experience, but a lot of talent, so it’s good to help them adapt.”

As for the Juventus director, Cristiano Giuntoli, whom Allegri mentioned, there is no doubt in his mind that his long-standing manager has much more time to improve his young squad and win more titles. Before the Frosinone match, Giuntoli replied upon being asked if Allegri could reach 500 games for the club.

“Even 600 or 700 [games], he has no limits.”