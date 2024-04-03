Max Allegri worked his magic as Juventus overcame Lazio 2-0 in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final last night.

Apart from a penalty incident earlier in the first half, the game didn’t offer much excitement.

This made Juve fans worry that their team was heading towards another poor performance, and Allegri couldn’t wait for the halftime whistle.

The manager soon had to address his players, and it must have been a significant talk as the team scored five minutes into the second half.

Juve would go on to double their lead in a dominant second-half display, prompting questions about what Allegri told his players at halftime.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I told them to run towards the opponent’s goal… It’s the truth, eh. When I say that football is simple, I really mean it: I said to try to run towards the opponent’s goal, and we would have found some solution. We have to fix the championship one piece at a time to achieve the pre-established objective. This negative period depended on everyone, first and foremost on me.”

Whatever Allegri said to his players during that halftime team talk worked, and he needs more of that in the coming weeks.

We have to build on this win and earn another victory when we face Fiorentina at the weekend.