Adrien Rabiot was expected to leave Juventus at the end of last season, but the Frenchman signed a surprising new deal to remain at the Allianz Stadium for one more season.

The opinion of Max Allegri was very important in getting the World Cup finalist to pen a new deal at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve is now more than happy to continue with the midfielder and Allegri remains very impressed with the Frenchman.

Speaking about the midfielder recently, he heaped praise on him as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“An extraordinary player, he has a different engine from the others, he has learned to score goals, he believes in himself more. I believe that this year he can do better, not in terms of goals but in terms of performance. He gives me great satisfaction already for the way he runs.

“I sent Rabiot messages because he doesn’t answer the phone, I wrote to him on WhatsApp, every now and then he replied and sent me smileys. I believe he made the right choice because here he has become an important man in the locker room. Danilo is captain and the vice captains are Alex Sandro and Rabiot”.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot did well to extend his stay with us because he is one of our best players and we can be confident in the team with him still in it.

Last season was his best at the club and we expect him to continue from where he left off and ensure we get the best from him again.

Rabiot is one man we know will continue to do well, but his other teammates also have to step up their performances because success is a collective effort.