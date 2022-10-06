Max Allegri still walking a tightrope despite recent wins

There has been a lot of talk recently over the future of Max Allegri at Juventus and rightfully so, results have simply not been good enough.

The loss against Monza a couple of weeks ago was devastating and humiliating and Allegri could easily have been relieved of his duties following that debacle, there were certainly calls for him to go, but he survived, in part because it would cost tens of millions to sack him.

Juventus bounced back with two consecutive wins over Bologna in Serie A and Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League and that has probably brought Allegri some time but he is far from safe.

The Bianconeri face a run of tricky games starting with AC Milan at the weekend and Maccabi Haifa in Israel next week, if these results go against the manager then you can be certain that the clamour for Allegri to be sacked will start once again from certain sections of the fanbase and media.

No one can say that Allegri is a bad manager, he is not, he has a very successful resume but that was in the past and the game has evolved. When Allegri was in his pomp Man Utd had only just parted company with Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsenal had Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho was still considered one of the best managers on the planet but football evolves and it is still an open question whether Allegri has evolved himself.

If Allegri keeps on pursuing his methods without success then he must adapt and soon because if he does not then he only has himself to blame, no one else.

Juve has a very talented squad with good depth but that has not been reflected in the last couple of years and Allegri appears to have taken the club backwards since he replaced Andrea Pirlo, who it must be remembered won two trophies in his one-season spell as the team boss.

Managers do turn teams around but only the ones that are prepared to accept that change is required and who is not stubborn believing that their way is the only way, Allegri seems to be in the latter camp and that is not always a good thing.

For now, Allegri has bought himself some time but have no doubt, despite the recent wins he is still very much walking a tightrope and he may not yet end the year as Juve manager.